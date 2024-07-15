MoxiWorks lays off employees a month after naming new CEO

A little over a month after technology startup executive Eric Elfman replaced MoxiWorks founder York Baur as CEO, the real estate technology platform provider appears to be undergoing a round of layoffs.

Impacted employees at MoxiWorks took to LinkedIn last week to discuss the layoffs and share their job search goals.

One such employee was Bret Calltharp, MoxiWorks’ former director of engagement. In his post, he thanked MoxiWorks executives — including Baur, Georgia S. Perez and David Greenbaum — whom he said made his time at the company “such a wonderful experience.”

Other impacted employees include Tara Kirby, who worked in technical implementation at MoxiWorks, and Alex Sheverenko, who was part of the quality assurance software team.

In addition to these layoffs, MoxiWorks also recently promoted Tiana Symmonds from strategic account executive to director of mid-market sales, according to a LinkedIn post last week.

MoxiWorks did not return HousingWire’s request for comment about the layoffs. It remains unclear exactly how widespread this workforce reduction was.

Despite stepping down as CEO, Baur has remained on MoxiWorks’ board of directors.

Elfman most recently served as CEO and co-founder at Onit, a provider of AI-based workflow automation and enterprise legal solutions.

In 2019, Seattle-based MoxiWorks announced that private equity firm Vector Capital had acquired a “meaningful” stake in the company, which spun out from Windermere Real Estate more than a decade ago.

In the news release, MoxiWorks said its technology platform has been used by more than 800 brokerages and 400,000-plus agents around the world. MoxiWorks also won a HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate award.