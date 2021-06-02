Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

Why millions of prospective borrowers are stuck in ‘no man’s land’
Why millions of prospective borrowers are stuck in ‘no man’s land’

Borrowers are “stuck in the middle” between the agencies’ minimum FICO requirements and the “FICO gates” imposed by lenders’ credit overlays. We have the tools to help them, we just need to use them.

FintechIPO / M&A

Mortgage tech firm Volly scoops up Home Captain

Terms of the deal were not disclosed

Volly, a mortgage tech company that offers customer relationship management and point-of-sale services for lenders, announced Wednesday the acquisition of mortgage and real estate tech startup Home Captain for an undisclosed amount.

According to a release from Volly, the acquisition of Home Captain’s technology will extend the company’s reach into the real estate realm.

Co-mingling of the two companies previously took place in October 2020, when the tech providers announced an integration partnership. At the time, Volly cited the union as a means for the company’s lending clients to utilize Home Captain’s concierge and technology offering throughout the homebuying and mortgage origination process.

This was just one month after Volly announced an $11 million Series B growth equity round led by Camden Partners and backed by existing investor, New Capital Partners. Jason Tagler, General Partner and Managing Member of Camden Partners, joined the Volly board as part of this investment.

There is no word yet on how the Home Captain team will be ushered in, however, Halbrook expressed excitement over Home Captain CEO, Grant Moon joining the team.

“Home Captain’s solutions are an exciting extension of Volly’s approach to delivering relevant, leading-edge technology solutions to our clients,” said Halbrook.

Founded in 2013, Home Captain put its name on the digital mortgage map after being one of the first initiates to complete Flagstar Bank and the FinTech Consortium‘s MortgageTech Accelerator program. The initiative was originally launched by Flagstar to guide late-stage mortgage tech startups in an effort to evaluate the viability of future investments and partnerships.

“This opportunity further solidifies our ability to grow together and improve our industry-leading products and services to help lenders and servicers solve for their ever-evolving obstacles,” said Grant Moon, Volly’s new CRO. “I believe we are on the cusp of making meaningful changes in the financial and real estate tech space and am thankful to play a role in that transformation.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ homebuyers question housing market
Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

One question I get a lot is whether this is a good time to buy. Should you wait until the market cools down or pull the trigger before housing prices increase even more? This is both the easiest and hardest question to answer. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Modern white empty office interior with board table. 3D render.
SimpleNexus founder drops CEO job to lead skunkworks project

Real estate tech firm SImpleNexus announced Wednesday that founder Matt Hansen will be stepping down as CEO to lead a skunkworks project

Jun 02, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please