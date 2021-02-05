Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Wemlo

Wemlo
Wemlo SM is an innovative fintech company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel, combining exceptional third-party mortgage loan processing with intelligent software. Our processing team utilizes our all-in-one digital platform to process loans in an expedited fashion, thereby increasing efficiency and empowering mortgage brokers with more time to grow their business.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Our service features include point of sale integration, document collecting and storage, 24/7 help, and direct
communications between broker, borrower, processor, and lender are handled all within our system.
#2
Our platform streamlines loan processing for all parties involved, keeping brokers,
borrowers and processors all in one shared workflow.
#3
Once the file is in processing the Broker Dashboard provides the MLO full transparency
regarding the status of each task in the loan process.