Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ValueLink

ValueLink Direct

ValueLink Direct is an end-to-end valuation management solution that enables Lenders to consistently deliver faster, accurate and reliable valuations. With a combination of automation, artificial intelligence, mobile technology and powerful reporting and analytics, ValueLink simplifies the valuation process for lenders.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Direct enables automation of the entire valuation process resulting in at least 30% reduction in turnaround times.

#2

Direct offers integrations with leading Loan Origination platforms for seamless and error-free order creation and delivery.

#3

The powerful Reporting and Analytics engine puts data at your fingertips and helps users make informed decisions.

Get More Info

Visit ValueLink’s Services Guide Page

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Housing market performance directly correlates with economy’s resilience

How a city’s housing market has fared amidst the COVID-19 pandemic correlates largely to the industries that fuel its economy, a recent report has found.

Jul 20, 2020 By

Latest Articles

demo day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: MeridianLink

MeridianLink’s LendingQB® is a SaaS browser-based mortgage LOS designed to optimize the entire lending process. Our proven cloud services strengthen our lenders’ ability to deliver faster and more compliant loans using our automation, advanced features, and dedicated support staff.  LendingQB’s rich integrations connect you to more than 250 industry partners, from point-of-sale to closing.Our comprehensive […]

Jul 22, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please