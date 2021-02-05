Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SourcePoint

SourcePoint
Loan Setup Digital Employee reduces the time it takes to complete traditional loan setup activity by 75%. It has the capability to classify / index documents accurately with a library of over 600 mortgage documents. It is configured to extract data fields from required documents and update/validate against the loan origination system. Capability to flag missing and incorrect documents to ensure greater success to loan set-up function.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Classification and indexing of documents in Electronic Document Management System.
#2
Extraction of data fields from documents.
#3
Updates LOS system with data extracted from documents.