Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ReadyPrice

ReadyPrice

Rick is a management executive and entrepreneur with a proven track record of leading successful high-growth, start-up companies in real estate finance. He has demonstrated success in developing break-through solutions that deliver powerful results, including the mortgage industry’s first multi-lender proprietary loan search engine and one of the first online mortgage shopping and origination services, which had lead to creating new innovative products and strategic alliances to drive revenue growth and market expansion. Over the years Rick has built and sold multiple companies in the mortgage industry. Recently, his passion to create new efficiencies for wholesale brokers and lenders through technology was the inception of ReadyPrice, the first platform that allows brokers to price, underwrite, and deliver loans across all product categories to the lender of choice through a simple, cloud-based software.

Product Fast Facts