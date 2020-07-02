Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Qualia

Qualia Post

Post by Qualia empowers lenders to automatically collect digital and physical trailing documents so your post-closers can spend time on high value tasks, not worrying about phone calls and emails. Post integrates with lenders’ Loan Origination Systems and sends automated email reminders to title companies to upload trailing documents via a secure portal.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Qualia Post automatically requests digital and physical trailing documents from title companies

#2

Centralized dashboard automatically updates the status of document requests from all title companies in real-time

#3

Post automatically uploads trailing documents to your LOS so you never have to leave your main software

