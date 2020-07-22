Mortgage Tech Demo Day: MQMR

MQMR’s VendorRisk
Vendor Management Simplified. MQMR’s VendorRisk assists lenders in assessing vendor risk and performing ongoing monitoring of their vendors, including, but not limited to, vendor risk tiering, due diligence, risk assessments, contract management, and automating repetitive actions to save time.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
MQMR’s VendorRisk leverages technology to streamline your vendor management process in addition to serving as a centralized repository for housing documents, analysis, and critical vendor information.
#2
MQMR’s VendorRisk configures each system to align with the lender’s current operations and risk appetite/tolerance.
#3
MQMR’s VendorRisk assists lenders in reviewing vendor’s internal controls relating to disaster contingency plans, systems controls, and maintenance of data containing consumer’s non-public private information.