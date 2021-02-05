Mortgage Tech Demo Day: CreditXpert

CreditXpert
CreditXpert® WayfinderTM and What-If SimulatorTM tools are used by mortgage originators to analyze and simulate a borrower’s mid-score potential and the plan on how to achieve it. As a result, lender offers are more competitive – and more consumers qualify for mortgages at a rate they can afford to achieve their dream of home ownership.
Product Fast Facts
#1
CredtiXpert® software is used by half of the top ten largest mortgage originators.
#2
Loan officers using CreditXpert® WayfinderTM and What-If SimulatorTM together are over 50% more likely to reach a higher mid-score category for the borrower than when using one tool.
#3
CreditXpert® WayfinderTM runs through hundreds of scenarios, quickly generating a plan of action to help your borrowers improve their mid-scores by an average of 27 points.