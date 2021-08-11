Mortgage Tech Demo Day: CoreLogic

Total Home ValueX
Total Home ValueX is a new state-of-the-art automated valuation model (AVM) leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities built on Cloud technology. It leverages a property database of more than 5.5. billion records that captures 99.9% of U.S. properties and spans more than 50 years.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Built on a single-model methodology
#2
Leverages the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive unparalleled performance.
#3
Delivers accurate valuations on even hard to value properties using CoreLogic property, geospatial, condition and other unique data elements.