Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga TPO
Cloudvirga TPO automates a lender’s wholesale origination workflow and provides private-label point of sale solutions to the lender’s brokers. Using the new platform, brokers can compare products and pricing, upload loan files, run dual AUS, prepare disclosures, order products and submit underwriter-ready loan packages—all in less than 10 minutes.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Cloudvirga TPO provides intelligent wholesale technology that gives brokers more options and more control
#2
Cloudvirga TPO provides brokers with private label POS technology for a seamless borrower experience
#3
A complete platform that strengthens lenders’ relationships with their brokers while reducing “touch” times by 70% or more.