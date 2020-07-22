Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Blend

Blend Close
Blend Close offers a single integrated closing experience with support for all closing types (Remote online, Hybrid, traditional wet-sign) and includes all of the necessary functionality for eSign, Remote Online Notarization, generation and signing of eNote, and integration to an eVault.
Product Fast Facts:
Getting started with eClosings doesn’t need to be complicated—speed up adoption with a consistent process no matter the closing type—from a traditional wet-sign to a fully remote online closing
Empower consumers during the process with step by step instructions and guided document review. If additional help is needed, lenders can answer questions using Blend’s signature Co-pilot.
Originally scheduled for launch in Q4 2020, Blend accelerated the launch to May 2020 because of increased demand due to COVID-19.