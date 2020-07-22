Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Blend

 Blend Close

Blend Close offers a single integrated closing experience with support for all closing types (Remote online, Hybrid, traditional wet-sign) and includes all of the necessary functionality for eSign, Remote Online Notarization, generation and signing of eNote, and integration to an eVault.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Getting started with eClosings doesn’t need to be complicated—speed up adoption with a consistent process no matter the closing type—from a traditional wet-sign to a fully remote online closing 

#2

Empower consumers during the process with step by step instructions and guided document review. If additional help is needed, lenders can answer questions using Blend’s signature Co-pilot. 

#3

Originally scheduled for launch in Q4 2020, Blend accelerated the launch to May 2020 because of increased demand due to COVID-19.

