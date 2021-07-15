Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report
Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report

In this episode, Andy Walden discusses Black Knight’s most recent forbearance report and how growth in the economy and the job market have contributed to more forbearance exits.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making
How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making

As rates change and the market shifts to a more purchase-driven origination environment, lenders need to carefully monitor margins and profitability.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates dip slightly to 2.88%

Mortgage rates have declined by thirty basis points since April peak

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell two basis points from the week prior to 2.88%, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS.

According to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, the decline provides modest relief to those who are looking to buy homes in a tough market, with scant inventory and mounting home price appreciation.

“The summer swoon in mortgage rates continues as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell for the third consecutive week,” Khater said. “Since their peak at 3.18% in April, mortgage rates have declined by thirty basis points.”

Mortgage rates have been hovering around 3% for several months. Economists and investors are closely watching for any indication that the Federal Reserve may change its position on the tapering of mortgage backed securities and bond purchases.

During testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back at Republican lawmakers’ concerns about volatility in the prices of some goods, including lumber. High inflation, Powell said, is limited to “a small group of goods and services directly tied to the reopening,” and the U.S. central bank’s bond buying will continue until there is substantial progress on jobs.

Tapering the U.S. central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is “still a ways off,” Powell said.

“If we continue to make progress on our goals we’ll reduce those purchases,” he said. Powell is scheduled to testify in front of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Thursday morning.

Since March 2020, the Fed’s asset purchases have been split between $80 billion of U.S. Treasury bonds and $40 billion of mortgage backed securities each month, keeping the cost of long-term borrowing low. 

Still, the industry is already anticipating rates rising to a more standard level expected in today’s market. A year ago at this time, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.98%.

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) reported 64% of respondents said it’s a bad time to buy a home, up from 56% last month. Seventy-seven percent of respondents said it’s a good time to sell, up from 67% last month. Year-over-year, the overall index is up 3.2 points.

The low cost of borrowing — despite soaring home prices and a lack of inventory — has also  coincided with a spike in mortgage applications. Mortgage applications jumped 16% for the week ending July 9, 2021, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Declining mortgage rates are spurring borrowers to refinance, said Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

“Treasury yields have trended lower over the past month as investors remained concerned about the COVID-19 variant and slowing economic growth,” Kan said. “There also may have been a delayed spillover of applications from the previous week, when rates also decreased but there was not much of response in terms of refinance applications.”

Those lower rates may be helping some homebuyers close on their purchases, especially first-time homebuyers, he noted.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_180340942 (1)
Forbearance exits are speeding up

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume dropped again, this time 11 basis points to 3.76% as of July 4, 2021, per the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Jul 12, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Smiling african american couple holding hands in financial advisor's office
Making the dream of homeownership a reality for underserved communities

The journey to becoming a homeowner can be rewarding, but also challenging. For some aspiring homeowners in underserved communities, the process may be even harder to navigate.

Jul 15, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please