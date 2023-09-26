Mortgage Machine Services taps Dan McGrew to lead sales 

Mortgage Machine Services, a digital origination technology provider, has appointed Dan McGrew as director of sales. In this role, McGrew will shoulder the responsibility of marketing the company’s digital products, including the flagship loan origination system (LOS) Mortgage Machine.

“As Mortgage Machine Services continues to pioneer technology for the mortgage industry, we knew we needed a seasoned and innovative thinker like Dan to help us deliver these innovations to the masses,” Mortgage Machine Services President and CEO Jeff Bode said in a prepared statement. “The recent launch of our namesake LOS is only the beginning, and we look forward to Dan’s assistance in helping lenders harness the power of our current and future digital lending technology releases.”

Prior to this role, McGrew was the chief operating officer and senior vice president of sales at Pavaso, a full-service eClosing platform. He also spent six years as the president of IT Services, a U.S.-based boutique SAP consulting firm.

In 2019, McGrew founded Elite Digital Advisors, a consulting firm which helps lenders move from a paper based closing process to electronic. He still serves as its president and CEO.

McGrew has a deep knowledge of LOS, document generation, eVault and eClosing platforms.

Mortgage Machine Services’s LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle.