Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory
Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory

Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at auction.

HousingWire Magazine: December 2021/ January 2022
HousingWire Magazine: December 2021/ January 2022

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

Logan Mohtashami on Omicron and pending home sales
Logan Mohtashami on Omicron and pending home sales

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses how the new COVID variant, Omicron, will impact inflation and whether or not it will send mortgage rates lower.

Mortgage

Mortgage apps decline 7.2% with a lower appetite for refis

Refinance applications decreased 14.8% in one week and 40.7% year-over-year, MBA survey finds

Mortgage applications declined 7.2% for the week ending Nov. 26, reflecting a lower appetite for refinances, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey published on Wednesday.

The drop was mainly driven by the refinance index declining by 14.8% from the previous week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Concurrently, the purchase index grew by 5.1% from the week prior.

However, mortgage applications declined across the board in comparison to a year ago. The overall market composite index dipped 29.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Refinance apps fell 40.7% year over year, and purchase apps decreased 9.4% in the same period.

Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said mortgage rates rose for the third week in a row, reducing incentives for many borrowers to refinance. “Over the past three weeks, rates are up 15 basis points, and refinance activity has declined over 18%,” he said.

Regarding purchase activity, he said the increase in applications was driven by a 6% growth in conventional loans apps, which tend to be larger than government loans. The average loan amount increased to $414,700, the highest since February.  

The trade group estimates the average contract 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for conforming loans ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.31%, seven basis points higher than the previous week. For jumbo mortgage loans (greater than $548,250), it went to 3.27% from 3.28%.

Refinances represented 59.4% of total applications, down from 63.1% the previous week. VA loans consisted of 10% of the share, decreasing three basis points. Meanwhile, FHA loans went from 8.6% to 8.9% in the period. The USDA share was at 0.5% of the total.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Man confirm mortgage contract (estate agency client sign contract)
FHFA: Government to back mortgages up to $970,800 in 2022

The FHFA today announced the baseline conforming loan limit for 2022 will be $647,200, an increase of 18%. In high-cost areas, the new ceiling loan limit is $970,800.

Nov 30, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Washington D.C., USA - February 29, 2020: Sign of United States Department of Justice(DOJ) at its headquarters building in Washington, D.C. USA
Ex-MBA prez Ronald McCord to pay $52M mortgage fraud penalty

A federal judge ordered Ronald McCord, the founder of lender and servicer First Mortgage Company, who was also once the president of the MBA, to pay $51.8 million in restitution for mortgage fraud.

Dec 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please