True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation

Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbor

A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

Fraud risk factors at closing increased almost 90% last quarter

A variety of risk factors could be contributing to the drastic increase in wire and title fraud risk factors in mortgage and real estate closings – for example, compliance issues and an increase in transaction data errors.

Mortgage

Mortgage applications jump as rates fall to 2.96%

Refis ticked up slightly

After weeks of decreases, mortgage applications rose 2.1% for the week ending May 7, 2021, according to the most recent report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Aiding the jump in mortgage applications was another sub-3% week of mortgage rates, which fell to 2.96% according to the Freddie Mac PMMS.

“The decline in rates helped the refinance index reach its highest level in eight weeks, driven by a 4% increase in conventional refinances,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “Additionally, refinance loan balances increased for the fourth straight week, an indication that higher-balance borrowers acted to take quick advantage of lower rates.”

Kan added that the first week of May was strong for the purchase market, with applications up 13% from a year ago. That’s also around the time the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading throughout the country, he noted.

“Most markets this spring continue to see robust demand, but activity continues to be constrained by insufficient inventory levels, as well as homebuilder challenges related to the ongoing shortages and price increases for building materials,” he said.

The refinance share of activity increased to 61.3% of total mortgage applications from 61% the previous week. The FHA share of total mortgage applications decreased to 9.9% from 10.1% the week prior. The VA share of total applications also decreased, from 11.9% to 11.7%.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data:

  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) decreased to 3.11% from 3.18%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $548,250) decreased to 3.27% from 3.31%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.07% from 3.13%
  • The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 2.49% from 2.54%
  • The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 2.57% from 2.76%

