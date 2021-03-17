Strategies for MSR Management in 2021
Join expert panelists to review current MSR market trends and strategies to optimize your portfolio. Several lenders will also join the conversation to discuss their experiences, challenges and strategies.

Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation with New American Funding’s Charles Lowery and Frank Fuentes on how housing policy could impact minority homeownership.

Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities
With the new rules of Non-QM 2.0 now in play and an oncoming wave of potential new customers, do you have the tools to help you keep up? Join industry experts for a discussion on the market, challenges and opportunities.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Mortgage

Mortgage applications continue to fall as rates climb

Refinance index falls to lowest level since September

Mortgage applications dropped for the second straight week — falling 2.2%, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The continued increase in mortgage rates is to blame, according to MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan. Rates have jumped north of 3%, with most recent reports showing it hovering around 3.5%.

New home applications are down as well, as builders are still suffering from missing construction crews and the skyrocketing price of lumber and building materials. Home prices in general are staying high, as well.

“Purchase market activity was up 5% from a year ago, as the recovering job market and demographic factors drive demand, despite ongoing supply and affordability constraints,” Kan said. “After reaching a recent high in the last week of January, the refinance index has since fallen 26% to its lowest level since September 2020.”

The refinance index decreased 4% from the previous week, and the overall index decreased 2%. The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased as well, to 62.9% of total applications from 64.5 % the previous week. The unadjusted Purchase Index, however, increased 3% compared with the previous week and was 5% higher than the same week one year ago.

“The purchase market helped offset the slump in refinances,” Kan said.

The FHA share of total mortgage applications increased to 11.7% from 11.6% the week prior. The VA share of total mortgage applications decreased to 10.3% from 11.1% the week prior.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data:

  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.28% from 3.26%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $548,250) remained unchanged at 3.34%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.25% from 3.20% — the second week in a row of increases
  • The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 2.67% from 2.63%
  • The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 2.82% from 2.69%

Are we seeing a cash-out refinance crisis?

There are several critical reasons why the recent uptick in cash-out refinancing is nothing like the cash-out boom of the early to mid-2000s. HW+ Premium Content

Mar 15, 2021 By

Black Knight expands broker products new LOS acquisition

Black Knight is beefing up its tech for mortgage brokers – it just acquired an LOS from NexSpring Financial, which will be integrated with Loansifter PPE.

Mar 17, 2021 By

