Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back

Join our expert panelists as they discuss strategies to identify leads, retain borrowers, increase LO efficiencies and maximize profit despite narrow mortgage margins.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

HousingWire Magazine: June 2021
HousingWire Magazine: June 2021

From leading their team through a massive refi boom and quickly developing new tech to driving the adoption of eClosings, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products
Don’t sleep on non-QM products

Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Mortgage

Mortgage applications are thinning as summer approaches

Refinance share of loans dips to the lowest level since April

For the third week in a row, mortgage applications decreased.

Mortgage applications fell 3.1% in the week ending June 4, and refis took the biggest dip, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Most of the decline in mortgage rates came late last week, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declining to 3.15 percent,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “This likely impacted refinance applications, which fell 5% for both conventional and government loans. But purchase applications were up slightly last week, and the large annual decline was the result of Memorial Day 2021 being compared to a non-holiday week, as well as the big upswing in applications seen last May once pandemic-induced lockdowns started to lift.”

Compared to last year, fewer people are applying for purchase mortgages, the MBA reported, as home prices continue to rise and prospective buyers avoid astronomical bidding wars. Demand is still strong overall, especially in certain markets in the South and West.

“Housing demand is still far outpacing supply,” Kan said. “The average loan size on a purchase application edged down to $407,000, below the record $418,000 set in February — but still far above 2020’s average of $353,900.”

The refinance share of activity decreased to 60.4% of total mortgage applications from 61.3% the previous week. The FHA share of total mortgage applications decreased to 9.5% from 9.6% the week prior, but the VA share of total mortgage applications increased to 11.2% from 10.9%.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s applications data:

  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) decreased to 3.15% from 3.17%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $548,250) decreased to 3.29% from 3.34%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.12% from 3.16%
  • The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 2.52% from 2.56%
  • The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 2.54% from 2.81%, with points increasing to 0.39 from 0.29 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_44460269
Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged these days. Just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a house, according to Fannie Mae’s latest survey.

Jun 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

house, american flag, neighborhood
IMBs have a duty to serve lower-income communities

Banks, like IMBs, can’t discriminate against customers, but unlike IMBs, they have to go beyond that to customize and market their products and services to reach and meet the needs of lower-income and underserved communities, including communities of color.

Jun 09, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please