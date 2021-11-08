Master Class: How to become an experience architect
Master Class: How to become an experience architect

No matter what part of the housing industry you fall into, this mastermind will equip you with the information you need to become an experience architect.

HousingWire Annual On-Demand
HousingWire Annual On-Demand

Housing professionals from across the ecosystem convened in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Watch full sessions from the event on-demand here!

Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market
Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market

Lenders need tools that increase their speed and efficiency, while also ensuring they remain in compliance. This white paper provides insights into why lenders should consider integrating compliance automation.

Steve Murray on how agents stand out in a segmented market
Steve Murray on how agents stand out in a segmented market

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses the increased amount of competition among productive agents due to market segmentation.

Mortgage

More borrowers are getting forbearance modifications

The total number of loans in forbearance decreased to 2.06% as of Oct. 31, shows MBA

Forbearance predictably declined across the board last week as exits accelerated, but more borrowers are going into plan modifications because they are still struggling to recover their pre-pandemic income.

The total number of loans in forbearance decreased by nine basis points to 2.06% as of Oct. 31, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). In the previous week, the rate dropped six basis points to 2.15%.

Just over one million homeowners are still in forbearance plans. The survey included data on 36.6 million loans serviced as of Oct. 31, 73% of the first-mortgage servicing market. This is the last MBA’s weekly survey, as the trade group is moving to a monthly report.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance declined five basis points to 0.92%. Meanwhile, Ginnie Mae loans decreased by 13 bps to 2.52%

The most notable decline was in the independent mortgage bank portfolio, which dipped 15 basis points to 2.28%. The share of private-label securities (PLS) loans in forbearance fell 13 basis points to 5%. For depository servicers, the percentage declined 5 bps to 2.02%.

According to Mike Fratantoni, the MBA’s senior vice-president and chief economist, more borrowers exiting plans in the last week of October went into modification, “a sign that they have not yet regained their pre-pandemic level of income.”

“The strong job market report from October, with another drop in the unemployment rate and a pickup in wage growth, is a positive sign for homeowners still struggling to get back on their feet,” he added.

The survey shows that 15.8% of total loans in forbearance were in the initial stage last week, and 73.9% were in a forbearance extension. The remaining 10.3% were re-entries.

Weekly call volume for servicers was up, from 5.9% of the servicing portfolio volume the week prior to 6.5%.

During the last 15 months, MBA’s data revealed that 29.1% of exits resulted in a loan deferral or partial claim. Also, 20.4% represented borrowers who continued to pay during the forbearance period.

However, 16.7% were borrowers who did not make their monthly payments and did not have a loss mitigation plan. In addition, 13.4% resulted in a loan modification or a trial loan modification, compared to 13.1% in the previous week.

Total requests were at 0.04% of servicing portfolio volume, while exits represented 0.17% of the total – in the previous week, the share was 0.09%, the report said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

piggy bank and house HW+
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data. HW+ premium content.

Nov 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

UWM Building Image (1)
UWM posts $330M in profits in Q3 2021

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the largest wholesale lender in the country, posted $329.9 million in profits during the third quarter, an uptick from the $138.7 million registered in the second quarter.

Nov 09, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please