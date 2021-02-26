What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Black Homeownership

Michael Neal on the history of housing discrimination

Neal explains what inequality within housing means for today’s borrowers

This HousingWire Daily podcast transcription features the first episode of Honest Conversations, a new miniseries that examines the state of minority homeownership. In this episode, Michael Neal, a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute discusses the history and data behind minority homeownership and housing discrimination.

During the episode, Neal explains how housing inequality came to be and what it means for today’s borrowers.

Listen to the full episode here or below and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Below is the transcription of the interview. These transcriptions, powered by Speechpad, have been lightly edited and may contain small errors from reproduction:

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

