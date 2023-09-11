Michael Eising receives the Ken Markison Legacy Achievement award

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) presented its annual Ken Markison Legacy Achievement award to Michael Eising, a vice president and mortgage compliance manager at Merchants Bank of Indiana. The recipient retrieved his award Monday at the MBA’s Compliance and Risk Management Conference.

The prize recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in pursuit of the Certified Mortgage Compliance Professional (CMCP) certificate and designation program.

Bob Broeksmit, the MBA’s president and CEO, highlighted Eising’s “unwavering commitment to ensuring compliance and regulatory excellence during his three-plus decades in the mortgage industry.”

Eising specializes in compliance and regulatory frameworks. He also championed educational content in the industry; he wrote for Mortgageeducation.com for almost seven years. He authored Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) licensing courses for more than a decade.

As vice president and mortgage compliance manager at Merchants Bank of Indiana, Eising leads regulatory projects, oversees business performance, and drives process improvements within the mortgage operations department. His overarching duty remains to steer the bank’s mortgage operations into full alignment with both federal and state legal mandates. His role brings him in close collaboration with internal and external auditors. His responsibilities extend across retail and correspondent originations, operations, and loan servicing divisions within the bank.

Previously, Eising served as a credit risk policy analyst at Freddie Mac, where he contributed to the development and implementation of credit risk policies and procedures.