Mega team leader Kristan Cole on scaling growth

Today’s RealTrending features an exclusive interview with Kristan Cole, founder and CEO of the Kristan Cole Real Estate Network of Keller Williams Realty. Cole’s team is ranked No. 27 mega teams by volume and No. 18 by transaction sides in 2021 The Thousand top agents and team nationwide. The 2022 rankings will be out this summer.

Cole talks about the challenges growing a multi-state expansion team, how she approaches her business and the impact Business Coach John Maxwell has had on her personal and professional growth.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Kristan. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey: Let’s talk a little bit about changes in the environment. Is there anything that you see in the real estate environment that might change the way you operate now?

Kristan: Interestingly enough, when you look at the data, the number of people using a real estate agent has continued to go up. I’m doubling down on the fact that just staying in touch with your database isn’t enough. Agents have to create meaningful relationships, such that nobody you can’t get in between you and them. If the market is so hot, why would they use a real estate agent?

They do because when you’re getting 27, 47 offers, and they don’t know how to evaluate that. So, I look at the data and, it appears to me that, yes, there’s a lot of aggregators wanting to get in between me and the lead. They want to massage the lead for me. But the truth is, the No. 1 thing agents and brokers can never give up is their relationships with your clients. And so make sure that your messaging, conversations, message to them, conversations with them, your events — everything is purposeful.

RealTrending features the brightest minds in real estate. Weekly, brokerage leaders, top agents, team leaders, and industry experts share their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating this ever-changing industry. Hosted by Tracey Velt and produced by Elissa Branch.