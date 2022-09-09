Meet the HousingWire Annual Welcome Committee: Erin Halbert

Erin Halbert is the regional leader for Thrive Mortgage Arizona. She sat down with HousingWire to share her excitement for the upcoming HousingWire Annual conference and her role on the welcome committee.

HousingWire: What are you most looking forward to at HW Annual 2022?

Erin Halbert: One of my classic statements is, “only the strong will survive”. I am excited to meet and listen to industry experts from across the country. The lineup of speakers is outstanding, and it will be exciting to see all of the brilliant minds working together to share best practices and strategies. I am anxious to see old friends and meet new ones.

HW: As a local, what do you think are the features that set Scottsdale apart and make it the perfect setting for HW Annual 2022?

EH: Scottsdale is a wonderful city, perfect for the convention. I would first say that the Sonoran Desert is beautiful, especially if you can catch a view of the blossoming cactus. The sun is almost always shining and if you like to hike, there are many awesome trails. If you love to golf, Scottsdale has more than 200 beautiful courses in the metro area. We have award-winning dining and fun nightlife and then of course, many amazing spas.

HW: Additionally, do you have any favorite spots or can’t-miss recommendations?

EH: Scottsdale has its own “foodie city” as some will say. Personally, I love The Roaring Fork, especially in the fall/winter seasons and I love to sit at Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse and have a martini and a piece of their butter cake. Then I may run over to “In and Out Burger”. lol

HW: The housing market is undergoing a serious change, what do you think mortgage professionals should do to stay on top of the changing market?

EH: There are some definite changes happening and it is unfortunate to see. Many people have never been through something like this before. I have been in the mortgage industry since the late 80’s, so personally, I have seen a lot. To me, what never changes is how to treat customers, both internal/external and the activities a mortgage professional should do. I always chat about “getting back to the basics”. For some, they have no idea what I am speaking about. While technology has changed our world greatly, basic education within our communities, doing the right things, being consistent and being present. If you do the activities, you have greater chances of success.

HW: Why are you excited to be a member of the welcome committee at HW Annual 2022?

EH: I am honored to be asked to be on the welcoming committee firstly and I will have a first-hand look at “who’s who” and make exciting connections.

HW: What advice would you give top talent in the industry today?

EH: Surround yourself around other top performers and learn and teach how you survive change. Develop your brand and market yourself. Use the technology, embrace it. Go viral and be personable, relatable and build relationships. Think about how you can serve the community. Our industry is relationships and that has always been the case. Work online and in person.

HW: Why do you think meeting with teams in person, at conferences like HW Annual, is important after years of virtual work?

EH: I believe people are anxious and excited to get dressed up again and go out. Mostly, people need people. Learning and connecting face to face is very different than a zoom/teams call. People are more likely to engage themselves and interact more effectively face to face so it’s very exciting!

