MC Mortgage Group joins UMortgage platform

UMortgage, a growing nationwide mortgage platform, announced last week the addition of MC Mortgage Group to its network. MC Mortgage Group, a mortgage brokerage based in Wilmington, North Carolina, serves homebuyers across North and South Carolina.

Patrick Stoy, president of MC Mortgage Group, established the brokerage in 2005 and brings with him 24 years of experience in the housing industry. Stoy’s expertise has been recognized as he was named a UWM Top 1% Broker and a Top-100 Purchase LO with UWM in 2022.

He was also honored locally as the Mortgage Professional of the Year by the North Carolina Home Builders Association in 2021.

“Being that I’ve been a true independent mortgage broker since 2005, this platform will allow me the opportunity to focus on my relationships with my realtor partners, my LOs, and my borrowers,” Stoy said. “Not having to worry about the stress of day-to-day operations will allow me to create more life-changing opportunities through homeownership and help families build generational wealth.”

With the addition of MC Mortgage Group, UMortgage will gain a team of 10 loan originators who will continue to provide exceptional homebuying experiences to buyers across North and South Carolina. The company’s dedication to excellence has been recognized with accolades such as the MPA Top Employer and Lender and the Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builder’s Association‘s Lender of the Year in 2021.

“We’re delighted to welcome the MC Mortgage Group to the UMortgage platform,” said Anthony Casa, president & CEO of UMortgage. “Patrick has built an incredible brokerage that aligns directly with our vision to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. I’m incredibly excited to see what they’re able to achieve with the tools and resources available at UMortgage!”

UMortgage loan originators have experienced significant success in the first half of 2023. Despite a slower housing market, the platform achieved record-breaking months for funded loans in February, March, and April, according to the company. The company is also on track to produce record-breaking figures once again for the month of May.

UMortgage is a nationwide mortgage platform developed to provide loan originators with the advantages of a wholesale brokerage, including low rates and robust product optionality, combined with the day-to-day operational support typically exclusive to retail lenders.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.