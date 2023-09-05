MBA taps George Rogers to lobby Republican senators

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of lobbyist George Rogers to serve as its new VP of legislative affairs. He will assist the trade group with policy advocacy. Rogers’ primary focus will be on Republican members of the United States Senate.

Rogers’ appointment comes off of a previous role at Republic Consulting, LLC, a government relations and lobbying firm he co-founded in 2019. He also previously served as CEO of Wexler & Walker, a prominent Washington-based lobbying firm that closed in 2018.

“George is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of developing and executing successful public policy advocacy campaigns both on behalf of clients and during his time providing counsel to a broad range of leaders on Capitol Hill,” said Bill Killmer, MBA’s Chief Lobbyist and SVP of Legislative and Political Affairs.

Prior to his leadership role at Wexler & Walker, Rogers served on the presidential transition team of Donald Trump and helped manage Senate confirmation strategies. He also served as policy advisor and counsel for former Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio), during his tenures as both Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2015 and as House Minority Leader from 2007-2011.

“I am confident his well-established network of relationships – and thorough knowledge of financial services and housing issues – will help lead to successful outcomes for MBA and its members,” Bill Killmer, the trade group’s chief lobbyist, said in a statement.

Rogers also served a a member and the official proceedings script team leader of the Republican National Convention from 2008-2016, and also held leadership counsel roles for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and for former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar (R-Ill.).

Rogers earned his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law and holds a B.A. in foreign affairs from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.