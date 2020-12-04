The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) announced the new members of its 2021 Residential Board of Governors and the Chairs of the Residential Committee.

The new appointees include New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo, who created the company’s Latino Focus and other New American Dream initiatives aimed at improving the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black homebuyers.

Other members who were added include Willie Newman of Home Point Financial, Matt Rocco of Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, and Jack Thompson of Legacy Mortgage.

“I’m honored to serve in such a prestigious position,” Arvielo said. “By serving as a member of RESBOG, not only will I be able to work closely with numerous industry leaders whom I greatly respect, I will also be able to help guide the MBA and its members through a critical time for the housing finance system.”

The newly appointed Residential Committee Chairs are David Battany of Guild Mortgage Company, Pam Cooper of Citywide Home Loans, Chris Cusack of Presidential Bank FSB, Suzanne Garwood of Chase, Melissa Koupal of loanDepot.com, Bill Packer of American Financial Resources, Inc., and Ashley Savill of Chase.

John Hedlund of AmeriHome will serve as the 2021 RESBOG chair.

Susan Stewart, 2021 MBA chairman and chief executive officer at SWBC Mortgage Corporation, lauded MBA’s “active, diverse, and passionate membership.”

“MBA is an unparalleled leader in the real estate finance industry,” Stewart said. “I look forward to developing a policy framework with RESBOG in order to address the issues facing our industry.”

RESBOG is the MBA’s main policy-setting group, focusing on issues involving the single-family residential market. Members of RESBOG include a diverse group of 46 senior executives and mortgage industry leaders who work to shape the strategic direction of the MBA’s advocacy efforts.

View a complete list of the 2021 members here.