Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs

Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing

The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?

The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Mortgage

Maryland rule loosens credit restrictions for homebuyers

The rule will obligate lenders to consider an applicant’s history of rent, utility payments, school attendance and work attendance during the mortgage application process

Maryland’s state legislature has pushed through a rule that could widen the pool of eligible applicants vying to become homeowners by requiring lenders to use alternative methods of evaluating a borrower’s creditworthiness.

HB 1213, which will go into effect on Oct.1, will obligate lenders to consider an applicant’s history of rent, utility payments, school attendance and work attendance during the mortgage application process.

The legislation said that entities subject to the bill’s requirements must consider these alternatives if the applicant requests them to do so and the alternative indications of creditworthiness are verifiable.

The Maryland Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation is expected to issue guidance for lenders soon.

This rule follows on the heels of Fannie Mae’s announcement in August that they will include an applicant’s positive rent history in its underwriting process starting Sept. 18.

This will be done by allowing single-family lenders to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data, Fannie said in a statement.

Bottom line: by including alternative methods of assessing an applicant’s credit there is a possibility that more first-time homebuyers with minimal credit history will be able to purchase a home and start to build equity.

According to a report published by the Urban Institute, as of October 2020, Hispanic consumers and Black consumers had elevated subprime credit scores of 31.5% and 45.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, only 18.3% of white borrowers had subprime credit scores.

The report noted that alternative data could allow many of these consumers to improve their credit prospects and open “generational wealth-building opportunities available via homeownership and other credit opportunities.”

“Although alternative data will not create equality, it could reduce financial inequities and improve the accuracy of underwriting,” the think tank said.

However, despite a push for a more holistic evaluation of a borrower’s creditworthiness, there is still some unease in the industry.

Reacting to MD’s legislation, the Mortgage Bankers Association said that it had been “in contact with the DLLR and the GSEs to express the industry’s concern regarding accounting for information that might have a limited effect on an applicant’s ability to repay, or might not be an acceptable underwriting for the GSEs, FHA, Department of Veterans Affairs or Rural Housing Service loan.”

The MBA also said that if an applicant provides school and work attendance in their application, it will obligate a lender to use a manual underwriting process, since school and work attendance are not considered in an automated loan evaluation.

The trade group said that “it is not clear that the agencies would accept some of these factors as part of any manual underwriting decision.”

“The law creates new litigation risk by failing to provide specifics about how lenders should interpret and weigh such factors in an assessment of an applicant’s creditworthiness,” the MBA added.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

More than 22 million people have chosen manufactured housing because of its affordability and value. How can the administration support that?

Sep 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_301407508_Editorial_Use_Only
OCC moves to rescind 2020 version of CRA rule

The OCC announced today that it is moving to gut the controversial Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rule issued in 2020.

Sep 08, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please