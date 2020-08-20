Mary Ann Azevedo named Managing Editor of FinLedger

Mary Ann Azevedo has been named the Managing Editor of FinLedger, HW Media’s newly launched fintech media brand. Working with HW Media CEO Clayton Collins, Azevedo will direct news and content strategy of FinLedger and build a team of fintech journalists to support FinLedger’s audience of financial services professionals.

Azevedo initially joined HW Media in June 2020 as Fintech Editor for HousingWire, and was quickly identified as the right talent to lead the launch of FinLedger as managing editor.

“Mary Ann is a talented journalist and strategic leader, and it comes as no surprise that she’s also a magnet for attracting other talented journalists and writers,” said Collins. “Launching a new media brand is an incredible feat, and this type of entrepreneurial venture takes energy, creativity and tenacity. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mary Ann on the launch of FinLedger and the exciting path ahead.”

Azevedo joined HW Media from Crunchbase News where she covered startups and venture funding trends with a special focus on real estate tech, construction tech and under-the-radar regions. Prior to Crunchbase News, she developed her journalism skills as a reporter for the likes of Silicon Valley Business Journal, Crain’s and the Houston Business Journal.

FinLedger officially launched on August 17, 2020. Aligned with HW Media’s mission of Moving Markets Forward, FinLedger was launched to provide financial services professionals with the knowledge they need to innovate, gain market share and serve clients in a digital world.

“I’m so excited about FinLedger, which comes at a time when the intersection of financial services and technology is at a crucial crossroads,” Azevedo said. “The appetite for quality journalism specific to the fintech industry is great. We are eager and ready to help fill this critical gap while also building a robust community of financial services professionals.”

About FinLedger

Launched in August 2020, FinLedger is a fintech-focused media brand designed for financial services professionals. FinLedger covers technology news, perspective and insights impacting the financial services sector from SaaS to big data, and cybersecurity to regtech, and more.

FinLedger takes a verticalized approach to content strategy, with vertical specializations in banking, insurance, real estate and payments. Published by HW Media. Visit FinLedger.com to learn more.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital publisher for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.