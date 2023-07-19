Mark McLaughlin returns to Compass

The executive shake ups in the brokerage space are continuing this week, with Compass announcing that Mark McLaughlin is returning to the firm to serve as Chief Real Estate Strategist.

McLaughlin previously became a key member of Compass in 2018 when the brokerage purchased his firm, Pacific Union, for north of $80 million. He ultimately left Compass in 2021. During his time at Compass, he led the firm’s California operation and helped lead many mergers and acquisitions, and helped introduce ancillary services such as mortgage, as well as title and escrow into the firm.

Mark McLaughlin

In addition, during his time as CEO of Pacific Union, he navigated the firm through 12 mergers and acquisitions, leading the firm to eventually become the largest independent brokerage in California in 2018 with over 2,000 agents, according to the release.

“Mark reflects the best of real estate leadership. His deep experience and track record building successful real estate businesses are huge assets, and we are very excited to welcome him back to the Compass family,” Robert Reffkin, the founder and CEO of Compass, said in a statement.

In his new consulting role at Compass, McLaughlin said he will work to maintain Compass’ agent-centric focus, by collaborating with local leaders and real estate professionals.

“Returning to Compass allows me to continue to give back to an industry I love at a company where I have a passion for success. I can make a difference in our pursuit of greatness at Compass,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “As a performance-based entrepreneur, I am excited to be a part of a great company invested in being even better for all its stakeholders.”

McLaughlin is also president of McLaughlin Ventures and is on the board of directors at Realfinity and Milestones Labs.