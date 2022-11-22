HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How are higher mortgage rates affecting servicing?
How are higher mortgage rates affecting servicing?
Days on market grow despite low inventory for existing homes
Days on market grow despite low inventory for existing homes
How to recruit & retain loan officers by fixing the appraisal process
How to recruit & retain loan officers by fixing the appraisal process
Agents and lenders finding creative options for clients
Agents and lenders finding creative options for clients
Regulatory

Marcia Fudge will be the first sitting HUD secretary to visit Japan

The HUD secretary will meet with Tokyo's governor to learn about its affordable housing models and public housing

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge will be the first sitting HUD secretary to visit Japan when she arrives in Tokyo next week.

According to an announcement, Tokyo’s Governor Yuriko Koike will hold a joint news conference with Fudge on November 30 to “learn more about [Japan’s] policies regarding public housing, affordable housing models, and aging in place.”

Secretary Fudge is also slated to meet with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT), Tetsuo Saitō, and tour public housing in the Edogawa Ward of Tokyo.

The conversation with the governor will focus on Tokyo’s broader approach to housing issues. According to recent estimates, Tokyo’s population was approximately 13.96 million in 2021 — which is much larger than the population of New York City, the largest city in the U.S., which had approximately 8.5 million residents in 2021.

While the HUD secretary duties are generally limited to domestic policy, Fudge has already made one other major international trip this year, attending the first-ever G7 Ministerial for Urban Development in Potsdam, Germany, in September.

Participants included representatives from the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as “non-enumerated members” the European Union — and included discussions on topics like inclusive sustainable development and international coordination on development policy.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x700_mortgage rates_06
How to communicate rate changes to borrowers HW+

It’s important to update borrowers that are going through a refinance or are at some stage of the purchase process pretty regularly on movement in the market, but mostly when something significant happens. 

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please