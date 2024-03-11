Marc King out, Mark Willis in at KW

Keller Williams announced major changes to its C-Suite on Monday. Marc King has stepped down as the president of Keller Williams, effective immediately. Mark Willis who was named CEO of Keller Williams in November, is now also serving as the firm’s president.

According to the annoucment, King, who has been with Keller Williams since 2001, will continue as a training and coaching leader for Keller Williams’ Franchise Systems Orientation and will continue his work updating the Team Leader and Keller Williams experiences.

“Today is bittersweet for me at KWRI, and I have chosen to transition into a different role. I am excited about the future. I am not going anywhere. I will be doing what I am most passionate about and love. That is pouring into our Team Leader community and reimagining FSO as a best-in-class educational platform that will drive growth. I will forever be grateful for my five years in that role and the director of growth and divisional leader roles.,” King wrote in an open letter the firm shared with HousingWire.

In addition to King’s departure, Keller Williams also announced that it had laid off roughly 30 employees from Keller Williams Realty International. In an email to employees obtained by HousingWire, Willis said the layoff “reflects the direction to get back to our core strengths and advantages (coaching, training, and proprietary technology).”

“As the market continues to evolve, Keller Williams’ strategic direction is to focus more than ever on the models, systems, and tools that got us to where we are today and will propel us to where we are going. In short, we have decided to eliminate business opportunities that are distracting us,” Willis’ email continued.

Willis returned to Keller Williams in July after seven years away from the firm, a viral Twitter hashtag and a legal battle resulting in a temporary restraining order.