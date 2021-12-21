Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders

Hosted by Mortgage Capital Trading

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opporThe FHFA and HUD are vigorously pursuing equitable housing goals, which means big changes for lenders. In September, the FHFA rolled back the caps on high-risk loans that Fannie and Freddie can buy, then asked for input on the Equitable Housing Finance Plans it will require the GSEs to submit annually. HUD is coordinating with FHFA to ensure fair housing and fair lending across the board. This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

Panelists

Kris Kully

Partner,

Mayer Brown Elizabeth LaBerge

Senior Director of Advocacy & Counsel,

Credit Union National Association Scott Olson

Executive Director,

CHLA

Brendan McKay

President of Broker Advocacy,

AIME Benjamin Coll

Director of Trade Desk Operations,

MCT Sasha Hewlett

Director, Secondary & Capital Markets/Residential Policy,

MBA





