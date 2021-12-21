The non-QM outlook for 2022
The non-QM outlook for 2022

As we look forward to 2022, the non-QM market is predicted to grow substantially....

The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami
The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami

Logan Mohtashami gives his housing market forecast for 2022 for mortgage rates, the 10-year yield, existing home sales a...

How technology can help underwriters work more productively
How technology can help underwriters work more productively

CoreLogic's Sage Nichols talks current trends and technology in mortgage underwriting and how to improve efficiency....

Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast
Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast....

Webinar

Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders

Hosted by Mortgage Capital Trading

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opporThe FHFA and HUD are vigorously pursuing equitable housing goals, which means big changes for lenders. In September, the FHFA rolled back the caps on high-risk loans that Fannie and Freddie can buy, then asked for input on the Equitable Housing Finance Plans it will require the GSEs to submit annually. HUD is coordinating with FHFA to ensure fair housing and fair lending across the board. This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

Panelists

Kris-Kully

Kris Kully
Partner,
Mayer Brown

Elizabeth-LaBerge-

Elizabeth LaBerge
Senior Director of Advocacy & Counsel,
Credit Union National Association

Scott-Olson

Scott Olson
Executive Director,
CHLA

Brendan-McKay

Brendan McKay
President of Broker Advocacy,
AIME

Benjamin-Coll

Benjamin Coll
Director of Trade Desk Operations,
MCT

Sasha-Hewlett-

Sasha Hewlett
Director, Secondary & Capital Markets/Residential Policy,
MBA

Get More Info



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

house, american flag, neighborhood
Will the housing market continue its hot streak in 2022?

Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen outlines the variables that will indicate unexpected housing market shifts in the next year.

Dec 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ recruiting
Private-label RMBS market has cause to celebrate

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s clear that the private-label RMBS market has notched a year for the record books.

Dec 21, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please