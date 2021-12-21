Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders

Hosted by Mortgage Capital Trading
This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opporThe FHFA and HUD are vigorously pursuing equitable housing goals, which means big changes for lenders. In September, the FHFA rolled back the caps on high-risk loans that Fannie and Freddie can buy, then asked for input on the Equitable Housing Finance Plans it will require the GSEs to submit annually. HUD is coordinating with FHFA to ensure fair housing and fair lending across the board. This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.
Panelists
Kris Kully
Partner,
Mayer Brown
Elizabeth LaBerge
Senior Director of Advocacy & Counsel,
Credit Union National Association
Scott Olson
Executive Director,
CHLA
Brendan McKay
President of Broker Advocacy,
AIME
Benjamin Coll
Director of Trade Desk Operations,
MCT
Sasha Hewlett
Director, Secondary & Capital Markets/Residential Policy,
MBA