How AI will transform the mortgage and appraisal industries
Former FHFA exec Jason Cave says FSOC report is a ‘tall order’ for states
Surprise: First-time home buyers are on the rise. Here’s how to earn their business.
Optimal Blue CEO Scott Smith on competition in the secondary market
MortgageReal Estate

LOs and agents: Creating collaboration instead of chaos in the homebuyer journey

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

Join Abby Lee and Kelly Gill for a candid conversation on the dynamic relationship between LOs and real estate agents, with a focus on how marketing strategies can bolster their collaboration.  We’ll delve into the challenges and opportunities that arise when these key players collaborate, recognizing that while smooth transactions are the aim, the journey can be rife with quirks and imperfections. Discover strategies for turning obstacles into opportunities, fostering stronger partnerships, and thriving in the ever-changing landscape of real estate through effective marketing approaches.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

  • Kelly Gill, SVP, Marketing & Advertising, Motto Mortgage and wemlo
  • Abby Lee, EVP, Marketing and Communications, RE/MAX
  • Jennifer Laws, SVP, Sales, HousingWire

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Houses-For Sale, Sold 3
Expect the growth rate of existing home prices to cool down this year 

Price growth will cool down in the second half of 2024 because of increased inventory and more homes taking a price cut before selling.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please