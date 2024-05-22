LOs and agents: Creating collaboration instead of chaos in the homebuyer journey

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

Join Abby Lee and Kelly Gill for a candid conversation on the dynamic relationship between LOs and real estate agents, with a focus on how marketing strategies can bolster their collaboration. We’ll delve into the challenges and opportunities that arise when these key players collaborate, recognizing that while smooth transactions are the aim, the journey can be rife with quirks and imperfections. Discover strategies for turning obstacles into opportunities, fostering stronger partnerships, and thriving in the ever-changing landscape of real estate through effective marketing approaches.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

Kelly Gill, SVP, Marketing & Advertising, Motto Mortgage and wemlo

Abby Lee, EVP, Marketing and Communications, RE/MAX

Jennifer Laws, SVP, Sales, HousingWire