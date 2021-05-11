Lone Wolf acquires LionDesk and Homespotter

Real estate software company Lone Wolf Technologies announced Monday the acquisition of two real estate technology companies, LionDesk and Homespotter.

Lone Wolf currently serves more than 1.5 million real estate professionals in Canada and the U.S.

“These acquisitions embody our mission to simplify real estate,” said Jimmy Kelly, Lone Wolf CEO. “We’re bringing the best technology together to dramatically simplify the work that agents and brokers do every day, but this is more than just connecting the dots. From lead to close to commission, we’re helping agents and brokers get a leading edge in a competitive marketplace and elevate the real estate experience they provide to buyers and sellers today.”

LionDesk, a customer relationship management platform used by more than 165,000 real estate, mortgage and small business agents, will be integrated with Lone Wolf’s agent cloud, broker cloud, and MLS and association cloud technologies, the company said. Homespotter, a software product suite for real estate agents and brokers, can integrate with over 300 MLSs.

“This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages, and MLSs,” said Aaron Kardell, Homespotter CEO. “Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter’s mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together with Lone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings.”

In March, Lone Wolf launched Digital Title Orders, a digital title solution allowing agents to select their preferred title provider and submit orders directly within a transaction. Lone Wolf officials said they expect to onboard 80% of title companies by the end of 2021.

“Consumer expectations are rapidly evolving,” said Matt Keenan, Lone Wolf CRO. “With these acquisitions and innovations, we’re helping real estate respond. Our goal is to provide the real estate world with the kind of intelligent and modern tech it needs to not only meet these new expectations but surpass them.”

The company also recently announced the launch of Recruit, an artificial intelligence recruiting tool created to help brokers connect with each other. Chris Egan, Lone Wolf’s chief strategy offer, said Recruit is the real estate industry’s first-ever AI and machine learning tool for recruiting.

“The unique algorithm analyzes key agent performance metrics to help brokers define who they should recruit to their brokerage,” Egan said.