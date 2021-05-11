Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation
Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation

Join our upcoming webinar as SoftWorks AI CEO and Avanze CEO explore the advances in tech that allow for greater levels of automation and cost reduction, especially in support of post-close and pre-fund review.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbo
Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbo

A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

How borrower education can make housing more attainable
How borrower education can make housing more attainable

The current housing market is making it difficult for prospective buyers to afford a home. Housing professionals need to find ways to better meet buyer needs.

ClosingFintechReal Estate

Lone Wolf acquires LionDesk and Homespotter

Company serves over 1.5 million real estate professionals in Canada and U.S

Real estate software company Lone Wolf Technologies announced Monday the acquisition of two real estate technology companies, LionDesk and Homespotter.

Lone Wolf currently serves more than 1.5 million real estate professionals in Canada and the U.S.

“These acquisitions embody our mission to simplify real estate,” said Jimmy Kelly, Lone Wolf CEO. “We’re bringing the best technology together to dramatically simplify the work that agents and brokers do every day, but this is more than just connecting the dots. From lead to close to commission, we’re helping agents and brokers get a leading edge in a competitive marketplace and elevate the real estate experience they provide to buyers and sellers today.”

LionDesk, a customer relationship management platform used by more than 165,000 real estate, mortgage and small business agents, will be integrated with Lone Wolf’s agent cloud, broker cloud, and MLS and association cloud technologies, the company said. Homespotter, a software product suite for real estate agents and brokers, can integrate with over 300 MLSs.

“This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages, and MLSs,” said Aaron Kardell, Homespotter CEO. “Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter’s mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together with Lone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings.”

In March, Lone Wolf launched Digital Title Orders, a digital title solution allowing agents to select their preferred title provider and submit orders directly within a transaction. Lone Wolf officials said they expect to onboard 80% of title companies by the end of 2021.

“Consumer expectations are rapidly evolving,” said Matt Keenan, Lone Wolf CRO. “With these acquisitions and innovations, we’re helping real estate respond. Our goal is to provide the real estate world with the kind of intelligent and modern tech it needs to not only meet these new expectations but surpass them.”

The company also recently announced the launch of Recruit, an artificial intelligence recruiting tool created to help brokers connect with each other. Chris Egan, Lone Wolf’s chief strategy offer, said Recruit is the real estate industry’s first-ever AI and machine learning tool for recruiting.

“The unique algorithm analyzes key agent performance metrics to help brokers define who they should recruit to their brokerage,” Egan said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Chart with red down arrow on blue background. Falling growth in business.
Mortgage forbearance drops to 4.36%, exits pick up steam

The downward trend of borrowers in forbearance picked up speed in the last week of April, falling 11 basis points to 4.36% of servicers’ portfolio volume.

May 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Man confirm mortgage contract (estate agency client sign contract)
Volume-hungry mortgage lenders loosen credit standards

Mortgage credit availability loosened up in April by 2.2%, per the MBA. The drivers were in conventional mortgages and GSE programs for ARMs and high-balance loans.

May 11, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please