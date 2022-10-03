HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
UWM’s Mat Ishbia on future of the broker channel
UWM’s Mat Ishbia on future of the broker channel
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Logan Mohtashami on the Fed’s arrogance
Logan Mohtashami on the Fed’s arrogance
ClosingReal Estate

LodeStar integrates with Stewart

Integration will allow users to access the title and settlement fees of any Stewart-related company

Closing fee-related compliance tool provider LodeStar is integrating with title insurance provider Stewart, the companies said Monday.

The Philadelphia-based firm said that the integration will allow all users of LodeStar’s closing fee calculator to access the title and settlement fees of any Stewart-related company, including those of independent title agencies issuing Stewart policies. Users can also streamline cost estimates and documents mandated by the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule (TRID) such as the Loan Estimate (LE).

“This integration makes accurate fees available instantly from a sizable population of the title agent community,” Jim Paolino, the CEO of LodeStar, said in a statement. “As a result, we’re bringing greater clarity to the process for consumers and professionals alike, and empowering loan officers and lenders to redirect their human resources away from manual tasks like researching closing fees and toward more complex functions like marketing, sales and customer service.”

LodeStar said its Loan Estimate Calculator provides guaranteed closing cost estimates for all 50 states including title insurance premiums, transfer taxes, municipal recording charges and settlement services fees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

MMI fund, title insurance fees
Despite market headwinds, title industry reports strong Q2 HW+

Overall, for the first six months of the year, title insurance premium volume was down just 0.5% from $12.22 billion in 2021 to $12.16 billion in 2022.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please