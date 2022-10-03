LodeStar integrates with Stewart

Closing fee-related compliance tool provider LodeStar is integrating with title insurance provider Stewart, the companies said Monday.

The Philadelphia-based firm said that the integration will allow all users of LodeStar’s closing fee calculator to access the title and settlement fees of any Stewart-related company, including those of independent title agencies issuing Stewart policies. Users can also streamline cost estimates and documents mandated by the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule (TRID) such as the Loan Estimate (LE).

“This integration makes accurate fees available instantly from a sizable population of the title agent community,” Jim Paolino, the CEO of LodeStar, said in a statement. “As a result, we’re bringing greater clarity to the process for consumers and professionals alike, and empowering loan officers and lenders to redirect their human resources away from manual tasks like researching closing fees and toward more complex functions like marketing, sales and customer service.”

LodeStar said its Loan Estimate Calculator provides guaranteed closing cost estimates for all 50 states including title insurance premiums, transfer taxes, municipal recording charges and settlement services fees.