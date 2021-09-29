Economic and housing policy roundtable
Economic and housing policy roundtable

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears
Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right.

Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter
Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter

In this episode of our Houses in Motion series, we spoke with Ryan Gorman about the issues facing Coldwell Banker and the industry as a whole.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

LoanDepot sued 7 LOs after they left for a rival

Ex-employees allege lender had illegal commission structure and used names of former employees to communicate with customers

Anthony Hsieh
LoanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh

After an origination team departed loanDepot in April of this year, loanDepot slammed the seven ex-employees and their new employer, CrossCountry Mortgage, with a lawsuit alleging they “hatched and implemented a scheme to loot loanDepot’s business.”

The Orange County, California-based retail lender, led by CEO Anthony Hsieh, in a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court in June, alleged that the seven employees — the Meredith-Rogers team¸— stole client lists and funneled business away from loanDepot to one of its rivals, CrossCountry Mortgage.

In its May lawsuit, loanDepot alleged that after the “mass exodus” of the employees, an internal investigation revealed a “coordinated, premeditated and illicit plan” to lure its employees away, and “systematically begin the transfer of an entire existing pipeline of loans originated at loanDepot to CrossCountry Mortgage.”

LoanDepot sought a jury trial, a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, compensatory, punitive, economic and consequential damages, and royalty for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets.

The court denied loanDepot’s request for the restraining order. Instead, it required the lender to conference with its ex-employees and reach an agreement for a preliminary injunction.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_101765890 (1)
    Dems propose 20-year mortgage for first-gen homebuyers

    The latest bill designed to spur first-time homeownership proposes creating a new 20-year-fixed-rate mortgage program through Ginnie Mae.

    Sep 24, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Agnes-Standowicz-UWM
    How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

    HousingWire Insider Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage, shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention. HW+ Premium Content

    Sep 29, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please