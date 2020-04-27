LO comp workshop

LO Comp is an incredibly important part of your business to get right, so we’re here to help with experts who can shed light on what’s trending right now and how to handle a quickly changing market.

While the rule has been in effect since 2011, panelists still receive a lot of questions around LO comp. Given the renewed interest that comes from the change in administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and trade associations, this session discusses some of the questions that still surround the rule.

Panelists:

Laura LaRaia, chief legal officer and general counsel, First Guaranty Mortgage Corp.

Kris Kully, partner, Mayer Brown

Laurie Sullivan, chief compliance officer, First Guaranty Mortgage Corp.

