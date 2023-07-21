Livian, a Keller Williams mega team, welcomes ex-Side exec Jon Boller as president

Livian, a Vermont-based mega team at Keller Williams, has a new president. Former Side executive Jon Boller started on Monday, Livian said in a statement. Boller is in charge of the growth, refinement, and scaling of its platform.

Livian, one of the country’s top mega teams, currently boasts a network of 72 real estate teams spread across 35 states, housing a total of 738 agents nationwide.

Jon Boller, President at Livian

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to join Livian as we continue on a journey to empower real estate agents and fuel their unparalleled productivity,” Boller said in a statement. “Together, we will transform and enrich consumers’ and real estate professionals’ lives through world-class experience and service.”

Boller has served in various leadership roles across emerging and established real estate companies. Prior to joining the mega team, he played a key role in Side‘s go-to-market strategy, successfully navigating the company through a $150 million funding round. Before that, he was the senior director of new ventures at the Zillow Group, the founder of a prop-tech startup, and a sales leader at Amazon Web Services.

Adam Hergenrother, CEO of Livian, expressed his excitement about Boller’s appointment:

“With Jon’s track record of success scaling businesses in the real estate industry, we are excited for him to jump in and make a tangible impact on the growth and efficiency of Livian from day one,” said Hergenrother.

As a company, Livian offers its agents and teams a suite of tools such as marketing services, diversified lead generation levers, automated conversion strategies, human resources, talent acquisition support, fiscal reporting, accounting, prescriptive training and coaching.

Previously called Hergenrother Realty Group, an expansion team founded in 2011, Livian launched in 2021 in partnership with Keller Williams. Over the past 12 months, Livian has secured two high-level mergers with teams in New England and the Southeast.

According to Realtrends 2023 agent/teams ranking, Livian closed 3,914.5 sides, fifth most among mega teams. They notched $1.45 billion in sales volume in 2023, good for seventh month among mega teams.