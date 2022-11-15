HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How lenders can break through a siloed mortgage ecosystem
How lenders can break through a siloed mortgage ecosystem
HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022
HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022
The Importance of Portfolio Monitoring in a Rising Rate Environment
The Importance of Portfolio Monitoring in a Rising Rate Environment
Appraiser Ryan Lundquist on home pricing in a volatile housing market
Appraiser Ryan Lundquist on home pricing in a volatile housing market
Mortgage

Lending standards tighten due to high rates, worsening economic outlook

Mortgage credit availability index has fallen for eight straight months, reaching its lowest level since March 2013

Lending standards tightened in October, largely due to higher mortgage rates and the worsening outlook for the economy, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said.

The mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) fell by 0.5% to 102.0 last month, marking eight consecutive months of decline. This caused it to reach its lowest level since March 2013, according to the MBA. A decline in the index, benchmarked to 100 in March 2012, is an indicator that lending standards are tightening, while an increase suggests loosening credit standards.

“Lenders continue to reduce their capacity and are eliminating some loan offerings, including certain types of refinance loan products and others that require less than full borrower documentation,” Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement. 

With interest rates at a 20-year high, the refinance market is approaching its bottom, according to Black Knight’s latest origination market report

Rate lock volume dropped by more than 60% year over year, according to the MBA, and rate/term refis are down a staggering 92.6% compared to October 2021. 

With affordability remaining a thorn in the side of the housing market, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have become an attractive option for borrowers. In October, ARMs made up 13.1% of total lock activity, increasing from 11.3% in September.

Credit tightening was most notable in the conventional and jumbo segments.

Conventional MCAI, which does not include loans backed by the government, decreased by 1.5%, and Government MCAI, which examines FHA, VA and USDA loan programs, increased marginally by 0.4%.

Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI fell by 2.5% and the Conforming MCAI remained flat.

According to on Mortgage News Daily, mortgage rates, which have been trending up with the Federal Reserve‘s interest rate hike, fell to 6.61% on Tuesday following a lower-than-expected consumer price growth in October. 

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 7.7% year over year, marking the smallest 12-month increase since the year ending in January 2022.

With the bond and stock market rallying on the lighter-than-expected inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday reiterated “we’ve still got a ways to go” before the US central bank stops raising interest rates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Technology
The role of borrower data in today’s housing market HW+

Insightful customer data and enhanced tech solutions are paramount to success in today’s modern mortgage industry. HousingWire recently spoke with Dan Catinella, chief lending officer at Total Expert, about how Customer Intelligence technology is improving deal flow and pushing the customer experience into the 21st century.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please