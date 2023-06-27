Lender Toolkit and Reggora partner to streamline mortgage underwriting

Automated mortgage technology provider Lender Toolkit announced this week that it has integrated with Reggora, an appraisal management software company that focuses on modernizing residential real estate valuations for mortgage lenders.

“We’re elated to partner with Reggora’s modern appraisal management platform, which has a well-documented open API that makes integrations easy to maintain,” said Brent Emler, director of sales at Lender Toolkit. “While appraisals can often complicate the origination and underwriting processes for mortgage lenders, the combination of Reggora’s platform with AI Underwriter will help our clients shorten appraisal and underwriting cycle times and ultimately reduce costs. That savings can be passed on to borrowers.”

The integration allows Reggora’s appraisal management workflow and related data points to be transferred to Lender Toolkit’s AI Underwriter, its automated underwriting system that is capable of processing loans in 90 seconds or less. These data points are automatically incorporated into real-time underwriting conditions, leading to a reduction in underwriting errors and a faster overall process.

By resolving common issues that arise during the appraisal process, such as payment, inspection scheduling, and status updates, the Reggora platform enhances the borrower’s experience.

The platform also addresses inefficiencies associated with traditional appraisal workflows, which have previously hindered mortgage lenders’ cycle times, increased production costs, and negatively impacted borrowers.

“We are excited about the integration of our platform with Lender Toolkit’s AI Underwriter. The integration eliminates the traditionally manual, mundane tasks associated with identifying and resolving loan conditions, which gives underwriters time to focus on more complex issues,” Reggora’s CEO Brian Zitin said.

Founded in 2015, Lender Toolkit specializes in assisting lenders in implementing the necessary organizational changes to maximize results while utilizing its Mortgage Automation as a Service (MAAS) solutions, including AI Underwriter, Disclosure Automation, Prism Income Automation, Post Close Automation, and Investor Delivery.

MASS leverages artificial intelligence to provide solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for lenders. The company’s software plug-ins, add-ons, and programs can be integrated with the LOS, automating and customizing traditionally manual tasks.

Reggora offers a two-sided platform with configurable workflows designed for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. The platform offers payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, with a goal of streamlining the appraisal process for all parties while improving the borrower experience.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.