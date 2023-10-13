Indie firm Legends Real Estate makes the jump to The Real Brokerage

Indie brokerage Legends Real Estate has joined The Real Brokerage, expanding Real’s footprint in Northern California.

Industry veteran John Pope founded the Sacramento-based brokerage in 2020 and will serve as a regional broker for Real. As part of his new role, he will oversee Northern California for the brokerage. Legends has 56 agents.

“Throughout his 45-year career in residential real estate, John has developed a reputation for helping new agents succeed,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “His decision to roll his firm into Real reinforces the draw of the One Real culture to independent brokerages who are looking for a place where teamwork and collaboration thrive as well as the resources of a global platform.”

“It’s important to change with the market,” Pope said in a statement. “We looked at a number of different business models and were blown away by the leadership and culture at Real. The company’s business model aligns with how I’ve done business. My agents will benefit from being part of a bigger organization, and I look forward to doing what I love – helping agents succeed.”

Prior to founding Legends, Pope was the managing broker of the Folsom Coldwell Banker office for twenty years. From 1987 to 1995, Pope also owned a Century 21 office in Orangevale, California.