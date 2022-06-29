Knox Financial to expand loan products with $50 million in funding

Boston fintech firm Knox Financial plans to expand its lending business and loan products with $50 million in funding it received from a real estate advisory firm.

New York-headquartered Saluda Grade provided the funding in forward flow capital which Knox will use to expand its lending business into Georgia, Knox representatives said Wednesday. The fintech also will offer additional loan products, including home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), new purchase loans and cash-out refinancings.

“A homeowner’s best investment is the home they live in — far better than the returns we’ve seen from the stock market in 2022, and a great hedge against record-high inflation,” said David Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Knox Financial.

Established in 2018, Knox aims to help manage residential rentals with its algorithm-based platform. Its rental pricing and projection model also calculates the rate of return an investment property is expected to produce over time. When a property is enrolled in the platform, Knox automates and oversees the property’s finances and taxes, insurance, leasing, banking and bill pay, according to the company’s website.

The funding comes shortly after Knox launched its first mortgage product, dubbed the Knox equity access program (KEAP), in April. KEAP loans give homeowners access to capital, based on the equity in the home, to turn it into an investment property with Knox. Homeowners can then use their KEAP loan to fund a downpayment on their next home and to pay for repairs on their investment property.

In return, Knox charges an origination fee and third-party costs to the borrower. Knox also keeps 10% of the rental income generated from properties listed on its platform.

Prioritizing home equity solutions in a rising rate environment

The 2022 housing market has been underscored by interest rate spikes and refi decline and lenders are working hard to adjust to new borrower trends. HousingWire recently spoke with Barry Coffin, managing director of home equity title/close at ServiceLink, about the ways lenders can capitalize on these trends by revving up their home equity solutions.

Presented by: ServiceLink

Knox’s expansion comes amid a shrinking mortgage origination market. As mortgage rates began increasing this year, lenders, mortgage tech firms and real estate brokerages started laying off employees, often citing rapidly declining market conditions.

With rising mortgage rates, company representatives said Knox has seen growing interest in second lien products such as home equity loans or HELOCs from borrowers who have tappable equity but don’t want to refinance.

“As mortgage rates have risen, more inventory will become available at more competitive pricing,” said Matt Marra, chief growth officer at Knox.

Knox Financial raised $10 million in Series A funding in April 2021, led by G20 Ventures, following a $3 million seed round in January 2020. The largest markets for Knox are metropolitan areas of Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas. According to Marra, Knox oversees a portfolio of $150 million in combined value.