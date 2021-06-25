Learn About Significant Advances in Valuation Technology
Join expert panelists as they discuss how technological advancements like machine learning, artificial intelligence, single-model methodology, and quantitative analytics help lenders and servicers.

In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

We brought together the smartest minds in purchase marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set the leaders apart. Watch the sessions on-demand now!

To streamline the appraisal process, Voxtur has launched a new workflow with better data and mobility to improve customer satisfaction.

Kensington Vanguard acquires Virginia title company

It's their fourth Mid-Atlantic acquisition

New York-based Kensington Vanguard National Land Services recently acquired Hometown Title and Escrow, a title company based in Virginia.

Hometown Title and Escrow is led by industry veteran Sharon Keegan and serves both residential and commercial transactions in the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. markets, and represents Kensington Vanguard National Land Services’ fourth acquisition in the Mid-Atlantic region, said Brian Cooper, KV CEO.

“We are very excited to add the Hometown Title and Escrow team to our successful and expanding District of Columbia metro division,” Cooper said. “We look forward to continued growth.”

The title and land company also announced the recent hiring of 25-year industry veteran Heather Niedens, a national commercial escrow officer.

“Heather brings years of success and experience to our already strong commercial presence in the Dallas, Texas market, and we are thrilled to have her join the KV team,” said Jennifer Maxwell, Kensington Vanguard branch manager.

Added Niedens: “Kensington Vanguard National Land Services has a myriad of strengths that will benefit my clients both locally here in Dallas as well as nationally.”

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Niedens began her title insurance career in 1995 focused on servicing residential transactions. In 2000, she relocated to the Lone Star State and began focusing on servicing transactions in the commercial space. For her career, Niedens has closed transactions in multifamily, hospitality, retail, office and industrial, while specializing in multi-site national portfolios.

“We are very excited to have Heather join our Lone Star team,” said Zach Sams, Kensington Vanguard executive vice president of the company’s Texas division. “Her experience, drive and focus on client service fit perfectly with Kensington Vanguard’s culture.”

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, founded in 2002, operates three divisions: commercial division, residential division, and the 1031 Exchange Division. The company has offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas.

