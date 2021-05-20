Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

Local housing markets across the country

Local markets spotlights 5 different areas across the country, showcasing what is uniquely happening in those housing markets. Local real estate agents, loan officers and appraisers share what characteristics are currently defining their market.

maryland county houses aerial view

Bethesda, Maryland

Mynor Herrera is personally acquainted with escalating housing demand in the DMV (District of Columbia/Maryland/Virginia) area. “I just overpaid for a house on the water by $50,000,” said Herrera of Mynor & Associates in Bethesda. “There is tight inventory, prices soaring, and multiple bids on everything.” Last summer, Herrera said, he enjoyed a “noticeable uptick” in business as white-collar professionals in D.C. were “buying second homes like candy” in the Maryland eastern shore area. “We had people moving away from the city, when the commute was no longer an issue,” Herrera said. But in the last few months, Mynor & Associates, which is a Keller Williams-affiliated franchisee, has struggled to maintain a desired volume. “Listings,” Herrera said, “are at a premium.”

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

