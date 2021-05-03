Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

HousingWire Magazine: May 2021

While they’ve long been the backbone of companies trying to navigate the cyclical nature of the industry, housing finance executives took center stage last year. With housing demand already high, the Federal Reserve introduced a new quantitative easing program in response to the COVID-19 crisis that pushed mortgage rates to historical lows and the housing market reacted in a way that no one saw coming – it flourished. 

Then, on top of all of this, the events of last year created a race to file for IPO from the top mortgage and real estate players, creating even more liquidity for the heavy hitters in the industry. 

HousingWire’s newest award program recognizes the 40 housing finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity, helping their businesses access the capital markets, and most importantly, moving the housing economy forward.

And to get a detailed synopsis of the secondary market that these executives were having to plan around, go to page 40. This feature compares the 2008 financial crisis to the pandemic’s impact on the capital markets, outlining the massive shift in market share by lenders. Despite the roller coaster that was 2020, the author of the story, John Toohig, asks, “Could the industry be entering a new Golden Era for mortgage lenders — both depository and nonbank alike?”

Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

Valuation tech special reports

These nine companies offer valuation solutions to not only speed up the process but eliminate potential errors that could delay a homebuyer’s move-in.

May 03, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

