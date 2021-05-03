While they’ve long been the backbone of companies trying to navigate the cyclical nature of the industry, housing finance executives took center stage last year. With housing demand already high, the Federal Reserve introduced a new quantitative easing program in response to the COVID-19 crisis that pushed mortgage rates to historical lows and the housing market reacted in a way that no one saw coming – it flourished.

Then, on top of all of this, the events of last year created a race to file for IPO from the top mortgage and real estate players, creating even more liquidity for the heavy hitters in the industry.

HousingWire’s newest award program recognizes the 40 housing finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity, helping their businesses access the capital markets, and most importantly, moving the housing economy forward.

And to get a detailed synopsis of the secondary market that these executives were having to plan around, go to page 40. This feature compares the 2008 financial crisis to the pandemic’s impact on the capital markets, outlining the massive shift in market share by lenders. Despite the roller coaster that was 2020, the author of the story, John Toohig, asks, “Could the industry be entering a new Golden Era for mortgage lenders — both depository and nonbank alike?”

