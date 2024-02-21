Keller Williams launches online real estate course

Keller Williams Realty has partnered exclusively with the online learning platform Coursera to offer a comprehensive introduction to the business of real estate. Dubbed the KW Real Estate Agent Professional certificate, the program will give participants a head start in the real estate industry.

“Our goal is to ensure that we’re getting the opportunity of starting a career in real estate in front of people who are actively looking for their next opportunity but may not be sure which path to take,” Meredith Maples, senior director of Keller Williams University, said in a statement. “KW actively supports any individual’s ability to build a career worth having or businesses worth owning.”

The KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate has a kit with 124 hours of content, including videos, readings, assessments and hands-on projects. It offers five main courses:

The Principles of Real Estate

Sales Fundamentals

Establish Clients for Life with Buyers

Establish Clients for Life with Sellers

Manage a Real Estate Business

The KW certificate is one of more than 40 entry-level professional certificates available on Coursera that are designed to help prepare users for the job market. Coursera boasted 142 million users at the end of 2023.

For learners who complete the certification, Keller Successful Career Opportunities in Real Estate (KSCORE) offers to provide scholarships to qualified individuals for their prelicensing education.

The Coursera basic subscription model is $49 per month. There is no additional cost to earn the KW certificate.