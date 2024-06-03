Keller Williams launches AI-powered real estate assistant

Keller Williams Realty has launched a real estate assistant that is powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and is trained on the company’s proprietary models, systems, books and training resources.

“We are thrilled to bring this AI-powered tool to agents and look forward to its transformative impact on their work,” Chris Cox, KW’s chief technology and digital officer, said in a prepared statement. “Keeping them ahead of the curve, KWIQ empowers agents to work smarter, faster, and more effectively.”

Launched in second-quarter 2024, agents can access KWIQ via an interactive chatbot within KW’s proprietary tech stack, including Command, the brokerage’s cloud-based customer relationship management platform, and Connect, its online education platform.



The tool will answer market trend and real estate topic questions; draft content such as newsletters, social media posts and listing descriptions; and also provide agents with strategies to streamline and automate processes to more effectively close deals, Keller Williams explained.

“We want to provide agents an assistant for writing impactful content,” Cox said. “The first phase of KWIQ’s rollout addresses this opportunity, streamlining content generation for daily use.”

KWIQ is trained on the premier training content from Keller Williams University, best-practice business models from top agents, KW’s library of best-selling real estate books, and comprehensive FAQs and how-to resources on KW technology and services.

“We’re enhancing the efficiency, creativity, and productivity of real estate agents so they can be the best fiduciaries in service of their clients, and we will continuously improve KWIQ with additional content,” Cox said. “We’re committed to rolling out features that save agents time and money.”

By the end of Q1 2025, Keller Williams — the largest brokerage in the world by agent count —expects that KWIQ will be able to provide data and insights into local market conditions and trends that will help agents advise their clients on the best strategies for selling and buying homes.