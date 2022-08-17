Katherine Loveland to take helm at Volly

Longtime Reggora executive Katherine Loveland has left the company and has been named the new CEO at mortgage marketing firm Volly.

Loveland will take over for Jerry Halbrook, who will transition to executive chairman. Massachusetts-based Volly is a provider of marketing, customer engagement strategies and lending technologies for the mortgage industry. It was named a HousingWire Tech100 company in 2021 and 2022. The company’s platform also includes a marketing portal for brokers that offers personalized branding and compliance technology.

Loveland was previously the vice president of customer success at appraisal management software company Reggora. Prior to her stint at Reggora, Loveland spent eight years at Accenture, the multinational professional services firm.

Volly is controlled by New Capital Partners, an Alabama-based private equity firm with a portfolio of niche services companies in healthcare and finance industries.

“I look forward to scaling Volly’s business by bolstering our customers’ ability to thrive in this volatile mortgage market through the use of Volly’s comprehensive technology suite of products and services,” Loveland said in a statement.