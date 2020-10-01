Katherine Campbell of Assurance Financial to speak at HousingWire Annual Oct. 8

From virtual and VR house tours to appraisals using photos snapped from a borrower’s smartphone, to remote online notarization, the pandemic has accelerated the online capabilities of the lending community.

That why we’ve invited Katherine Campbell, chief digital officer at Assurance Financial, to examine what it will take to reshape the landscape of digital finance at our HousingWire Annual event on Oct. 8. Campbell will speak on a panel with Dr. Ari Gross, CEO of SoftWorks AI, and Scott Petronis, founder of Xcentric Consulting, to discuss tech priorities for 2021.

As an analytics-driven executive, Campbell has over 18 years of digital experience in financial services with expertise in Web conversion, UI, and technical integration. In her current role, Campbell oversees the digital evolution and growth in Assurance Financial’s consumer direct, marketing and IT departments.

In the last 18 months she has selected, adopted, and integrated 11 new technologies in addition to launching a new brand and personification. Campbell is on track with the digital industry as she is charged with selecting, implementing, and integrating an end-to-end digital mortgage solution for traditional and online business.

HousingWire Annual will feature other housing experts, including Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Trina Scott, chief diversity officer at Rock Ventures, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics at Freddie Mac, and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, business strategy during times of social upheaval, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

