Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a leading candidate to become former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick for his running mate, has a rocky history with the mortgage industry.

Eight years ago she became known as the toughest negotiator among the 49 state attorneys general who went up against the nation’s biggest banks to secure a $25 billion settlement for mortgage servicing violations such as robo-signing and predatory lending practices that contributed to the foreclosure crisis.